Akron man charged with armed robbery and carjacking

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that a federal grand jury returned a seven-count indictment charging Aaron J. Gaines, 39.

Around Jan. 25, 2021, Gaines is accused of brandishing a firearm, threatening store employees, and robbing a convenience store on Arlington Street in Akron, according to the indictment.

Gaines is also charged as a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

An indictment is only a charge and not evidence of guilt.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and Akron Police Department.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Toni Beth Schnellinger Feisthamel and Peter E. Daly.

