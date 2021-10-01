2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron man charged with escape from correctional facility

Akron Police are seizing guns at record numbers even as the violent crime rate rises in the city.
Akron Police are seizing guns at record numbers even as the violent crime rate rises in the city.(Source: 19 News)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Joe L. Fletcher III, 33, with one count of escape.

Around Aug. 18 of 2021, the defendant allegedly escaped from custody in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, according to the indictment.

The defendant was detained pending trial for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in addition to a drug trafficking offense.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force with law enforcement officers apprehended Fletcher on Aug. 20.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt.

The investigation was conducted by the ATF, USMS Violent Fugitive Task Force, and Akron Police Department, according to the press release.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Peter E. Daly.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

