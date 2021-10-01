Akron Police investigating photo showing kids with guns in high school bathroom

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A disturbing social media post put an Akron high school on lockdown Thursday afternoon, and police are still investigating.

The social media post showed two boys in the Firestone High School bathroom showing off what looked like guns.

19 News spoke with a father who has a daughter at the Akron high school and a son at Litchfield Middle School. He’s just grateful that they are both okay.

“There is no planning for that as a parent,” explained parent Scott Foster. “You can have that conversation all you want at home, and they can drill all they want at school, but until you’re in that situation, you have no idea how they’re gonna react and how you’re gonna react.”

Akron police are still searching for the people in the photo. According to the Firestone principal, the photo was taken in the bathroom Thursday morning.

“We have a large amount of concern when it comes to that in particular,” Foster said. “Number one, how did they get in the building? Number two, were they real guns? Number three, if they were real guns, would a metal detector have deterred that? Number four, how did they get into a bathroom and take a picture?”

Authorities said neither student identified in the surveillance footage is believed to be a student at Akron Public Schools, and neither boy was found in the building shortly after the picture was posted on social media.

“And then they got out, and you’re telling me they haven’t been apprehended? I mean, how is that even possible? Okay, what that tells me is that the security that we think that we have simply does not exist,” Foster said.

Akron Public Schools and the Akron Police Department will be ramping up security for the foreseeable future.

“I mean what can be done now is the question, do they have student IDs, and everybody has to show an ID as they walk in the door, how can you change the policy which by the way parents are gonna demand immediate change now that they’re hearing this, people are gonna want change, and they’re gonna want it fast,” Foster said.

Akron police said if it turns out these kids did bring guns onto school property, they’d be facing felony charges, and even if the guns end up being fake, it’s still a crime.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.