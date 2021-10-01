2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

Browns DE Myles Garrett: “I just think we all wanted more out of ourselves”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Admitting a team meeting after week 2 sparked him and the team, Myles Garrett now looks to build on the best game of his career, a 4.5 sack masterpiece last week against Chicago.

Garrett wouldn’t say if last week was a result of better play by him or a better scheme by defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

“I think it was a little bit of both,” Garrett said Friday. “I do not want him to sell himself short. He dialed it up a little bit in some ways, but we did execute better than we have been. That is just part of the work we have been putting in, staying a little bit later in meetings, meeting a little bit more as a defense and not needing the coaches to get us right and just correcting ourselves.”

Tailgate 19 kicks off the day live at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Browns and Vikings collide at 1 p.m. on 19 news, followed by a live 5th Quarter on CW 43.

