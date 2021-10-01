Browns DE Myles Garrett: “I just think we all wanted more out of ourselves”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Admitting a team meeting after week 2 sparked him and the team, Myles Garrett now looks to build on the best game of his career, a 4.5 sack masterpiece last week against Chicago.

Garrett wouldn’t say if last week was a result of better play by him or a better scheme by defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

“I think it was a little bit of both,” Garrett said Friday. “I do not want him to sell himself short. He dialed it up a little bit in some ways, but we did execute better than we have been. That is just part of the work we have been putting in, staying a little bit later in meetings, meeting a little bit more as a defense and not needing the coaches to get us right and just correcting ourselves.”

