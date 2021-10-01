Disabled semi-truck closes stretch of Broadway Avenue, delaying I-271 drivers in Oakwood Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are on the scene of a disabled semi-truck impacting drivers on Broadway Avenue and I-271.

The broken-down truck was first reported around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Oak Leaf Road.

Police closed the intersection down, but because of the proximity of the incident, drivers exiting from I-271 in Oakwood Village were also impacted.

Roadways are expected to reopen by noon, police said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.