Driver with multiple outstanding warrants leads Independence police on chase

(Associated Press)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver pulled over on Wednesday afternoon for a traffic violation, led police officers on a chase, which ended in a crash.

Independence police said they pulled over the man around 2:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Brecksville Road.

The officer then discovered the man had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest and also had a suspended driver’s license.

According to police, the officer called for back-up and when the second cruiser arrived at the scene, the driver fled.

Officers followed the driver south on Brecksville Road.

A short time later, the driver crashed into a second vehicle at the intersection of Rockside Road and Rockside Woods, police said.

Both drivers were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police are not releasing the driver’s name at this time, but said they are still investigating and will seek “multiple indictments”.

