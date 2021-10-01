East Mt. Zion Church in Cleveland hosted voter registration event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pastor Brian Cash and his team at East Mt. Zion Church are on a mission to get as many people in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood registered to vote.

“We’re canvassing the community, going door to door making sure people are registered to vote and have the information they need to have,” said Pastor Cash.

Pastor Cash says it’s a race against the clock as the deadline to register to vote in Cleveland’s mayoral election is October 4th.

On Friday, members of East Mt. Zion held a registration event outside the church.

“People died, fought, and died for you to have the right to vote and if you don’t express your vote, you don’t get an opinion when it’s all said and done,” said Stephanie Adams, head of social justice ministry at East Mt. Zion.

She says the church has historically been a key factor in getting people in the black community to vote.

“The black church has always been the pillar in the Black community if you don’t voicing your opinion on your own, you can come to church for a solid group foundation and we can push issues and initiatives together,” said Adams.

Adams says the goal is not only to get people registered to vote but to also inform them about the people they will be voting for come November.

“Let your voice be heard otherwise you’re going you are going to be a victim of whatever or whoever gets politics,” said Adams. “Whoever’s in office, you have to go with their platform and you’ve never made your voice heard about what you want to see in your own city.”

Pastor Cash and the East Mt. Zion team will be working through the weekend to get people registered so they can cast their ballots.

