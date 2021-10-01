Gov. DeWine visits Vitamix in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will tour three manufacturing facilities around the state Friday in recognition of Manufacturing Day.

Gov. DeWine will tour Libbey Glass in Toledo, Vitamix in Strongsville and Taylor-Winfield Technologies in Youngstown.

Manufacturing is growing in Ohio. There is no better place to live, work, create, or build a business than in our state. #MFGDay21 #OhioMFG pic.twitter.com/gmpMZ3vyPK — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 1, 2021

Vitamix is a family-owned company which specializes in manufacturing high-performance blenders.

Gov. DeWine is expected at Vitamix at 1 p.m. Friday and 19 News will cover the event live.

Vitamix just celebrated their 100th anniversary.

