Gov. DeWine visits Vitamix in Strongsville

(WVLT)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will tour three manufacturing facilities around the state Friday in recognition of Manufacturing Day.

Gov. DeWine will tour Libbey Glass in Toledo, Vitamix in Strongsville and Taylor-Winfield Technologies in Youngstown.

Vitamix is a family-owned company which specializes in manufacturing high-performance blenders.

Gov. DeWine is expected at Vitamix at 1 p.m. Friday and 19 News will cover the event live.

Vitamix just celebrated their 100th anniversary.

