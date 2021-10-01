Ohio’s Vax-2-School prizes increased to $2 million in scholarships incentives; here’s how to register

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the state’s health department and Ohio Lottery Commission released additional details on how individuals can register for the Vax-2-School initiative.

Additionally, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff announced that the total prize monies has been increased to $2 million and the age eligibility range has been expanded.

Beginning Oct. 4, Ohioans between the ages of 5, pending emergency use authorization from the FDA, and 25 years old are eligible to enter for the scholarship prizes, which now total up to $2 million.

A total of five $100,000 scholarships and 150 $10,000 grants will be awarded, according to Dr. Vanderhoff.

People who opt-in for the prizes will be assigned a number. A computer generator will then randomly select a numbered winner; a process that will be overseen by Ohio Lottery officials.

Eligible Ohioans can register online at OhioVax2School.com or via phone, starting Monday. Registrations are required for the Vax-2-School program; entrants received during the previous Vax-A-Million initiative do not carry over.

The governor previously said the age range was selected because the specific group has the “most room to improve” when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Twenty-five years was selected as the oldest age for eligibility so that non-traditional college students or individuals pursuing post-graduate studies are accounted for, Gov. DeWine said.

Just like the first round of state-sponsored incentives, which included five $1 million drawings and four-year scholarship giveaways, the Vax-2-School campaign will be funded through existing federal coronavirus appropriations.

As of Oct. 1, only individuals who are at least 12 years old are cleared by the FDA to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot, but the Pfizer formula was recently said to be safe and effective in children who are at least 5 years old.

