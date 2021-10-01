Hit and run victim wants driver to feel her pain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A desperate search for answers after a hit and run survivor critically injured and dragged back in August demands the driver come forward and take responsibility.

Through tear-filled eyes, 63-year-old Callie Goodwin, now on oxygen following the accident and recovering from broken bones, tells 19 News she will never feel safe again to simply walk across the street.

From in front of her apartment building at Kingsbury Tower on E. 89th and Hough, Goodwin can’t escape the intersection where a speeding car hit and dragged her, “I’m thankful I had insurance, and I’m able to get up and walk and do some things for myself. But I have a real fear now. I’m not crossing the street anymore unless someone puts me in a car and drives me across.

Goodwin is a true survivor.

She was walking across the street to the store for lottery tickets and a cold beer when she was hit by a car she says came out of nowhere and left her bloody and critically injured in the middle of the road.

The Cleveland woman is just thankful she had a guardian angel that day in a woman she’s never met.

Another motorist, Kisha Norman witnessed what happened and pulled Goodwin out of the road and got help, “She was an angel to me. She saved my life. Because if she hadn’t picked me up out of the street, I would be dead today.”

Instead, Goodwin has lived to tell her story even though she’s experiencing the worst pain she’s ever known.

Now she wants the person responsible to have a heart and at least come forward to apologize, “Recognize you left another human being on the road to die.”

In a letter from Cleveland Police Detectives dated September 10th Goodwin was told the license plate a witness wrote down, unfortunately, is not valid. Police also told her the city’s street camera captured the black or dark blue Malibu, but when investigators tried to zoom into the license plate, it only made the image blurry—leaving the case cold and Goodwin without the answers, she needs.

Former 7th Ward Councilman TJ Dow says he was an elected leader when the city purchased the street cameras at $10,000 each, but he feels if they’re not doing the job, the technology should be updated, so taxpayers get what they pay for, “We spent $10,000 for that camera, but even if we spent $20,000 if the city does not maintain them and make sure they’re in good functioning order it’s not going to matter.”

19 News spotted two speeding cars blow through a red light at a high rate of speed in the same spot where Goodwin was hit.

The 63-year-old says her life has been forever altered by a hit and run driver, and she wants that person off the street, “I want them to feel some of the pain.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.