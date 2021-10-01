2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘I got your back’: NFL video shows why Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb are the ultimate teammates

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) and running back Kareem Hunt (27) run through a...
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) and running back Kareem Hunt (27) run through a drill during an NFL football practice Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A newly-released video from NFL Films shows why the Cleveland Browns running back tandem are perfect for each other.

During the clips, Kareem Hunt is consistently heard encouraging Nick Chubb during the Sept. 26 win against the Chicago Bears.

“I gotchu, baby. I gotchu. You know I’m here. I got your back whenever you need me,” Hunt said while catching “Two-Four” on the sidelines.

**WARNING: Video contains profanity**

“I’ve always been told closed mouths don’t get fed,” a charismatic Hunt said to a chuckling Chubb.

Through three games, Chubb has 262 rushing yards with three touchdowns. Hunt has tallied 165 yards on the ground with two total touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. catches a pass during a drill at the team's...
OBJ: “There are obviously plenty of things I can work on and clean up”
Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) listens to offensive coordinator Kevin...
Browns QB Baker Mayfield: “It would mean a lot” for Stefanski to win in Minnesota
Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield