‘I got your back’: NFL video shows why Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb are the ultimate teammates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A newly-released video from NFL Films shows why the Cleveland Browns running back tandem are perfect for each other.

During the clips, Kareem Hunt is consistently heard encouraging Nick Chubb during the Sept. 26 win against the Chicago Bears.

“I gotchu, baby. I gotchu. You know I’m here. I got your back whenever you need me,” Hunt said while catching “Two-Four” on the sidelines.

**WARNING: Video contains profanity**

“I’ve always been told closed mouths don’t get fed,” a charismatic Hunt said to a chuckling Chubb.

Through three games, Chubb has 262 rushing yards with three touchdowns. Hunt has tallied 165 yards on the ground with two total touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.