Indian Hills Senior Community resident busted by Cleveland FBI for child pornography

Indian Hills Senior Community in Euclid
Indian Hills Senior Community in Euclid(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of the FBI took a Indian Hills Senior Community resident into custody Thursday in connection to a child pornography investigation.

John P. Comer will face charges of receiving and/or distributing visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography, an FBI spokesperson said.

Cleveland FBI on scene at Indian Hills Senior Community in Euclid

The spokesperson said Comer will appear Friday in federal court for an initial appearance.

United States Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Parker will preside.

Danielle Novak, managing director at Indian Hills Senior Community, previously told 19 News they are fully cooperating with the FBI investigation.

Indian Hills Senior Community is located at 1541 E. 191st St. in Euclid.

