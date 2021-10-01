Jury deliberating in trial for man accused of murdering 2 people in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury continues to deliberate Friday in the murder trial for Blake Sargi.

Closing arguments were heard Thursday morning and the jury began deliberations on Thursday afternoon.

Sargi is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery for a double murder in Concord Township on Jan. 4, 2020.

Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and William Larondez Jackson, 39, of Euclid, were killed during an apparent drug deal gone wrong.

The married couple was found in a white SUV on Andrea Drive in Concord Township.

Blake Sargi, 27, is accused of shooting and killing Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and William Larondez Jackson, 39, of Euclid on Jan. 4. (Special to WOIO)

The defense claims Sargi shot the couple in self-defense.

Sargi has been out on a $10 million bond, at 10 percent, since last July.

The trial is being held in front of Lake County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Condon.

