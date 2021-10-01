Mansfield police seek suspect accused of robbing victim at gunpoint

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing a victim as gunpoint.

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the area of N. Diamond Street and E. 4th Street, police said in a Facebook post.

Witnesses told police the suspect is a man about 5′09″ to 5′10.”

He is described by police as 18 to 25 years old.

He wore a yellow zip-up hoodie during the robbery, witnesses told police.

Call Detective Scheurer at (419) 755-9748 with tips.

