Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and storms on the way the second half of the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s abundant sunshine again today. A little milder than yesterday afternoon after the chilly start to the day. High temperatures around 70 degrees. Clear sky tonight. Temperatures dip to around 50 degrees overnight. A slow moving front is west of Ohio. This will track towards us as the weekend wears on. It doesn’t cross our area until Monday. Warming takes place tomorrow. Sunny to partly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures near 80 degrees. Showers develop from west to east Saturday night. The humidity level goes up Sunday. It’s a high chance of showers and storms throughout the day and night. High temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range.

