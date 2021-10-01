2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma father who confessed to beating son to death appears in court

Ponomarenko confessed to beating his son to death with a baseball bat
Ponomarenko confessed to beating his son to death with a baseball bat(The murder happened in the Parma home)
By Harry Boomer
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 31-year-old Matthew Ponomarenko said he beat his 5 year-old son, Jax, to death with a baseball bat.

He then called 9-1-1 to report himself.

Today, he was in court to begin the process of seeing if he’s competent to stand trial for the March 29th murder.

He told dispatch that he had killed his son, that he was hearing voices, and that he didn’t know why he brutally beat his son to death.

No new trial date has been set. He is being held at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center on a 5-million dollar bond.

