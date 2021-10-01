2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma’s Twisted Taino dishes up delicious shrimp stuffed mofongo (recipe)

Twisted Taino prepares Creole Shrimp for one it's Mofongo dishes.
Twisted Taino prepares Creole Shrimp for one it's Mofongo dishes.
By Jen Picciano
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cooks and 19 News, along with Destination Cleveland, are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through Oct. 15.

For this week’s segment, we went to Twisted Taino’s new location in Parma to see how they make their famous Mofongo.

Mofongo con Camarones a la Criolla (Creole Shrimp Stuffed Mofongo)

Mofongo

  • 2 Green Plantains
  • 1oz. Minced Garlic
  • 2oz. Bacon Bits
  • Pinch of Salt
  • 2oz. Garlic infused Olive Oil
  • 2oz. Chicken Broth

Combine all ingredients in Wooden Style Pilon for better results or blend in food processor until reach a pasty consistency similar to pasta dough

Creole Shrimp

  • 8 (16-20 per pound) Peeled & Deveined Shrimps
  • 1/4 White Onion Julienne Cut Style
  • 1/4 Red Bell Pepper Julienne Cut Style
  • 1/4 Green Bell Pepper Julienne Cut Style
  • 1 TBSP Puerto Rican Sofrito ( Can Find it in any Goya Frozen Section)
  • 1 oz Garlic Infused Butter
  • 1/2 cup Tomato Sauce
  • 1/2 cup Water
  • 1 tsp Garlic Powder
  • 1 tsp Onion Powder
  • 1/2 tsp Cumin Powder
  • 1 packet of Sazon with Culantro & Annatto (Goya)
  • Salt & Pepper to Taste

Twisted Taino is one of more than a dozen Latino restaurants participating in the area celebrating Latino Restaurant Week from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9.

