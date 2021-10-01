Police investigation closes lane of I-71 SB near W. 130th Street

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One southbound lane of I-71 is closed to traffic near W. 130th Street due to a police investigation.

The ramp from I-71 SB to W. 130th Street is also closed, according to OHGO.com.

A 19 News crew is there, trying to learn more about the incident.

We spotted the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Cleveland Police Bomb Squad on scene.

Their investigation appears to be centered around a red SUV that is pulled to the side of the road.

We’ve reached out to authorities for more information.

This story will be updated as details are released.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

