Roosevelt Park Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

MINOT, N.D. – The Roosevelt Park Zoo has a new six-foot addition to its family.

The zoo announced a healthy baby calf giraffe was born Wednesday to parents Kianga and Mashama. It’s the ninth calf born to the pair.

The newborn is roughly six feet tall and weighs 127 lbs.

The zoo is holding a de-facto baby shower this weekend for the calf, as they are collecting donations in-person and online for enrichment items for the baby. There will also be a one-time auction of a gender reveal painting by Mashama the giraffe.

The zoo is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Those who bring a package of diapers for the Community Leadership Institute program receive a reduced admission rate.

The zoo will announce the calf’s name and gender Monday.

