Texas man who refused mask arrested for restaurant stabbing

The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast of Houston, and authorities had issued an arrest warrant for James Schulz Jr. shortly after the stabbing occurred.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas have arrested a man who was accused of stabbing a restaurant manager with a pocketknife after being told he needed to wear a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast of Houston, and authorities had issued an arrest warrant for James Schulz Jr. shortly after the stabbing occurred.

Schulz was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The manager had three stab wounds and was treated and released from a hospital.

