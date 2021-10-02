2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, during the second half of an NFL preseason...
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a homecoming for Kevin Stefanski as the Browns visit Minnesota Sunday and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the most popular pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Reggie Langhorne, Josh Cribbs and Eric Metcalf, live at 11 a.m.

The guys will discuss:

* How Baker Mayfield stacks up against Kirk Cousins

* Myles Garrett coming off a career-high 4.5 sacks against Chicago

* Greedy Williams getting a rare start at cornerback

* The emergence of rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

* Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro

The Browns-Vikings game is at 1 p.m. on 19 News, followed by a live 5th Quarter on CW 43.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

