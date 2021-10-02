2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland child learning center becomes thief’s playground to steal catalytic converters

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19 News Crime Alert. It’s one of the last places you would expect a thief to target a childcare center.

But that’s exactly what’s happening in Cleveland.

Catalytic converters keep on getting stolen off the vans that transport school children.

But the impact is not just financial for the school; it’s a hardship for the parents.

It seems thieves have targeted school vans hoping to cash in on stolen catalytic converters and the precious metals they’re made from.

But what it costs to repair the damage, plus the disruption to students, comes at a far higher price for the school program.

The criminals weren’t even detoured by surveillance cameras that record 24-hours a day at Horizon Education Centers on West 25th in Cleveland.

In the crime caught on camera, you can see two people jump the four-foot fence and go straight to the school vans, where they quickly cut off the catalytic converters and take off.

Dave Smith is the Executive Director of Horizon Education Centers and says the vandals got four busses in five days, including a replacement while the other vans were being fixed. “When you have these issues with three buses being taken out, you’re probably talking 60 to 70 kids that we can’t transport back and forth to school.”

When children who attend the early childhood education program can’t get a ride on the bus, including to their home school, it, in turn, becomes a hardship for working parents who have to find another way to get them there or they totally miss a day.

Danielle Bosack is a Cleveland mom, “It’s very inconvenient for all the parents and all the people who are involved.”

Who would imagine a safe zone for kids would become a thief’s playground and a financial hurdle for the school, “We have to have the vans towed, and then it’s about $3500 per vehicle to fix it,” Smith said.

You may be surprised to learn that stealing catalytic converters is not a new problem for Horizon.

Unfortunately, they’ve been schooled on being victims of the same crime five times in three years.

For the student’s Horizon provides a world of learning.

Still, Smith hopes it’s the thieves who will be caught and learn a lesson, “They are wearing masks and hoodies (in the video), so you can’t really identify them.

We’re hoping to work with the police we’ll be able to figure out who it is.” they’ve been schooled on being victims of crime five times in 3 years.

There are two suspects on the surveillance video, and they drive a black truck to the scene of the crime.

If you have any information that could help detectives with this case, call the Second District for Cleveland Police.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Child learning center becomes a thief’s playground to steal catalytic converters
Child learning center becomes a thief’s playground to steal catalytic converters
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Motorcyclist killed in Wayne County after pickup truck fails to yield from stop sign
Retired police officer creates gifts and jewelry for first responders
Retired police officer creates gifts and jewelry for first responders
Retired police officer creates gifts and jewelry for first responders
Retired police officer creates gifts and jewelry for first responders