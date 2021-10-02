2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland fire department flags to fly at half staff to honor fallen firefighters

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Flags outside Cleveland fire stations will be flown at half staff Sunday to honor fallen firefighters, according to a fire department spokesman.

This weekend is the 40th annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Richard Petras, a Cleveland firefighter who died last year, is among those firefighters being remembered this weekend.

Petras died of complications from COVID-19 in 2020 after 26 years of service, according to the Association of Cleveland Fire Fighters IAFF Local 93.

Read related coverage here.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Akron Police Department officers are wearing pink patches throughout Oct. to raise awareness...
These Northeast Ohio police departments are showing their support for breast cancer survivors. Here’s how
Speakers and demonstrators rallied for women's rights Saturday at the 6th annual Cleveland...
Crowds expected for 6th annual Cleveland Women’s March
Gov. DeWine visits Vitamix in Strongsville
CSU President Harlan Sands released a statement earlier today about the passing of Claire Van...
Former Cleveland State University President dies in car accident