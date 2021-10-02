Cleveland fire department flags to fly at half staff to honor fallen firefighters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Flags outside Cleveland fire stations will be flown at half staff Sunday to honor fallen firefighters, according to a fire department spokesman.

This weekend is the 40th annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Richard Petras, a Cleveland firefighter who died last year, is among those firefighters being remembered this weekend.

Petras died of complications from COVID-19 in 2020 after 26 years of service, according to the Association of Cleveland Fire Fighters IAFF Local 93.

