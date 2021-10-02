2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

HOLA Ohio holds groundbreaking ceremony for new, permanent location

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - HOLA Ohio held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its Community Center, in a celebration full of joy, music, food, and Latino colors.

“The American Dream is very much alive, and today, we’re making it a reality once more,” Lilly Cavanaugh, executive director of the Ohio Latino Affairs Commission, said during the ceremony.

HOLA Ohio never had a permanent location despite its decades of work within Northeast Ohio. Now, the non-profit will finally begin work on their own building on N. State St. The site will feature several multi-purpose rooms in order to host courses, functions, and local startups.

Veronica Dahlberg, executive director of HOLA Ohio, says it’s a sign of growth: “A prosperous Hispanic and Latino economy contributes to a thriving American economy.”

San Juana Martinez Garcia recalls how the organization had to find different locations for meetings and events.

“In the parks, in backyards, that’s how we got together, and then we started to rent spaces,” she said in Spanish, “but here we are.”

HOLA Ohio looks to open the center by March 2022, where Dahlberg looks to continue the organization’s serve its community. “We’ve served over 1000 clients in this year alone,” she said.

For Esperanza Pacheco Padilla, all that matters now is to continue her community’s progress towards “victory.”

“A la victoria!” she said in Spanish.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Motorcyclist killed in Wayne County after pickup truck fails to yield from stop sign
Retired police officer creates gifts and jewelry for first responders
Retired police officer creates gifts and jewelry for first responders
Retired police officer creates gifts and jewelry for first responders
Retired police officer creates gifts and jewelry for first responders
HOLA Ohio held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its Community Center, in a celebration...
HOLA Ohio holds groundbreaking ceremony for new, permanent location