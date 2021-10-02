Motorcyclist killed in Wayne County after pickup truck fails to yield from stop sign

PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist is dead and his passenger seriously injured after a pickup truck failed to yield from a stop sign at a Paint Township intersection around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

According to Lt. Todd Roberts, a 78-year-old Orrville man was driving a 2019 Ram 1500 north on South Kansas Road.

Roberts said 70-year-old James Meadows of Wooster was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson Road King with a 70-year-old woman east on Harrison Road.

The Orrville driver failed to yield from a stop sign at the intersection of South Kansas Road and Harrison Road and pulled into the motorcycle’s path, Roberts said.

The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the pickup truck before both vehicles came to a rest at the intersection, according to Roberts.

Meadows was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger was flown to Akron City Hospital with serious injuries, Roberts confirmed.

Roberts said neither of the motorcycle riders were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Ram driver was not injured in the crash, according to Roberts.

The South Central Fire Department and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office assisted the OSHP on scene.

Roberts said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

OSHP said this is the 11th fatal crash in Wayne County in 2021.

