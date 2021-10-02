Northeast Ohio weather: Half-and-half first weekend of October

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today starts with sunshine but will see increasing cloudiness through the afternoon as temperatures head for the upper 70s.

Showers start to show up tonight as lows dip into the low to mid 60s.

Occasional Showers and Storms will be the chief features in Sunday’s weather along with highs in the low to mid 70s.

More showers and possible thunder can be expected on Monday along with highs in the low to mid 70s.

