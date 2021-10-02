2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Retired police officer creates gifts and jewelry for first responders

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In her basement, Ampara Vega is busy creating jewelry and gifts for first responders. Now, her business, “Cuffnstuff.com,” has earned her a spot on AmMore Consulting’s the list of the “100 Latinos Cleveland Must Know”.

“It’s absolutely overwhelming and an absolute honor,” Vega said.

The retired police officer worked in the Cleveland Police Department for over 20 years. Since then, her love for making designs, as well as her appreciation for first responders and officers, jumped to the next level.

“Everyone is always looking for the perfect gift,” she said as she toured her basement, showing off some of her designs: “We have the military tactical vests cuzzis for veterans and active duty...these scarves are really really popular for Christmas.”

All of her products are available through her Etsy page that Vega manages on her tablet. Her products are also available in museums and shops over a dozen locations across the country, including Washington, D.C.

“It’s crazy that I do everything from the kitchen table down here,” she said, “and it’s fantastic.”

Through her work, Vega hopes her customers and others can learn about the Latino spirit and her perseverance: “I’ve been doing this, easy, for the past 30 years.”

She’s also reminding everyone in Cleveland to never sell themselves short. “If you have an idea, go for it; just go for your dreams.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Motorcyclist killed in Wayne County after pickup truck fails to yield from stop sign
Retired police officer creates gifts and jewelry for first responders
Retired police officer creates gifts and jewelry for first responders
HOLA Ohio held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its Community Center, in a celebration...
HOLA Ohio holds groundbreaking ceremony for new, permanent location
Fentanyl pills confiscated by state troopers.
Father who lost son to overdose urges government to take action on surge in fentanyl supply