Retired police officer creates gifts and jewelry for first responders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In her basement, Ampara Vega is busy creating jewelry and gifts for first responders. Now, her business, “Cuffnstuff.com,” has earned her a spot on AmMore Consulting’s the list of the “100 Latinos Cleveland Must Know”.

“It’s absolutely overwhelming and an absolute honor,” Vega said.

The retired police officer worked in the Cleveland Police Department for over 20 years. Since then, her love for making designs, as well as her appreciation for first responders and officers, jumped to the next level.

“Everyone is always looking for the perfect gift,” she said as she toured her basement, showing off some of her designs: “We have the military tactical vests cuzzis for veterans and active duty...these scarves are really really popular for Christmas.”

All of her products are available through her Etsy page that Vega manages on her tablet. Her products are also available in museums and shops over a dozen locations across the country, including Washington, D.C.

“It’s crazy that I do everything from the kitchen table down here,” she said, “and it’s fantastic.”

Through her work, Vega hopes her customers and others can learn about the Latino spirit and her perseverance: “I’ve been doing this, easy, for the past 30 years.”

She’s also reminding everyone in Cleveland to never sell themselves short. “If you have an idea, go for it; just go for your dreams.”

