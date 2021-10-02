Wrongful Conviction Day rally to happen in Cleveland today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wrongful Conviction Day will be marked with a rally outside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Wrongful Conviction Day rally flyer (Source: Provided by Billy Sharp)

Wrongful Conviction Day happens each year on Oct. 2.

Guest speakers will include those exonerated with help of Ohio’s Innocence Project.

- Ruel Sailor

- Laurese Glover

- Chris Miller

- Chris “Ol Hound” Smith

- Charles Keith

- Melinda Dawson

- Kim Kendall Corral

- Taylor Pennington

- Jenna Kenney

Many speakers will be joined by their loved ones, according to an event flyer.

The rally begins at 2:30 p.m. A march to the Free Stamp will follow.

It’s hosted by Ensuring Parole for Incarcerated Citizens.

