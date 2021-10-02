2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wrongful Conviction Day rally to happen in Cleveland today

Cuyahoga County Justice Center, November 17, 2017
Cuyahoga County Justice Center, November 17, 2017
By Avery Williams and Steven Hernandez
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wrongful Conviction Day will be marked with a rally outside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Wrongful Conviction Day rally flyer
Wrongful Conviction Day rally flyer(Source: Provided by Billy Sharp)

Wrongful Conviction Day happens each year on Oct. 2.

Guest speakers will include those exonerated with help of Ohio’s Innocence Project.

- Ruel Sailor

- Laurese Glover

- Chris Miller

- Chris “Ol Hound” Smith

- Charles Keith

- Melinda Dawson

- Kim Kendall Corral

- Taylor Pennington

- Jenna Kenney

Many speakers will be joined by their loved ones, according to an event flyer.

The rally begins at 2:30 p.m. A march to the Free Stamp will follow.

It’s hosted by Ensuring Parole for Incarcerated Citizens.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Half-and-half first weekend of October
Catalytic converters stolen
Cleveland child learning center becomes thief’s playground to steal catalytic converters
Child learning center becomes a thief’s playground to steal catalytic converters
Child learning center becomes a thief’s playground to steal catalytic converters
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Motorcyclist killed in Wayne County after pickup truck fails to yield from stop sign