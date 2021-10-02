Wrongful Conviction Day rally to happen in Cleveland today
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wrongful Conviction Day will be marked with a rally outside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.
Wrongful Conviction Day happens each year on Oct. 2.
Guest speakers will include those exonerated with help of Ohio’s Innocence Project.
- Ruel Sailor
- Laurese Glover
- Chris Miller
- Chris “Ol Hound” Smith
- Charles Keith
- Melinda Dawson
- Kim Kendall Corral
- Taylor Pennington
- Jenna Kenney
Many speakers will be joined by their loved ones, according to an event flyer.
The rally begins at 2:30 p.m. A march to the Free Stamp will follow.
It’s hosted by Ensuring Parole for Incarcerated Citizens.
