2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

63-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash in Lorain County

A 63-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Lorain County.
A 63-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Lorain County.
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Lorain County.

The victim was identified as Kenneth Schmidt, of Lorain, by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on County Road 30 (Quarry Road) in Amherst Township.

Schmidt was ejected from a motorcycle after going off the road and striking a sign, according to a news release.

EMS took him to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital, where he died.

OSHP said impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The release said the highway patrol was assisted by Amherst Fire Department and Lifecare EMS.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Wet but mild start to the new week
A Cleveland woman is devastated after her car was torched and her home also nearly set alight...
Cleveland woman afraid for her safety after someone torches her car and home
Elyria councilman charged with solicitation of prostitution
Solon High School locked down after gun rumors