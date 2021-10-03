63-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash in Lorain County
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMHERST TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Lorain County.
The victim was identified as Kenneth Schmidt, of Lorain, by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on County Road 30 (Quarry Road) in Amherst Township.
Schmidt was ejected from a motorcycle after going off the road and striking a sign, according to a news release.
EMS took him to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital, where he died.
OSHP said impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
The release said the highway patrol was assisted by Amherst Fire Department and Lifecare EMS.
