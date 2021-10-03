63-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash in Lorain County

AMHERST TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Lorain County.

The victim was identified as Kenneth Schmidt, of Lorain, by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on County Road 30 (Quarry Road) in Amherst Township.

Schmidt was ejected from a motorcycle after going off the road and striking a sign, according to a news release.

EMS took him to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital, where he died.

OSHP said impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The release said the highway patrol was assisted by Amherst Fire Department and Lifecare EMS.

