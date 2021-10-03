Cleveland Fire battles blaze for hours in Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Fire battled a building fire Sunday morning in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The blaze broke out just after 2 a.m. at a vacant home located in the 13000 block of Kinsman Avenue.

No injuries were reported, according to a Cleveland Fire spokesperson.

The fire was found on the second floor, and spread into an area above the ceilings but below the roof, according to an email from the fire department.

The spokesperson said old insulation was burning, and the fire fight lasted through late Sunday morning.

“The material burning and challenges working in that area under the roof have made it a long fire. With no life hazard and concerns about the stability of the building, the firefighting has been slow and methodical,” the spokesperson said in an email.

The vacant building was formerly a group home, the spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.