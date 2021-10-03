2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Fire battles blaze for hours in Mount Pleasant neighborhood

Cleveland Fire battles blaze for hours in Mount Pleasant neighborhood
Cleveland Fire battles blaze for hours in Mount Pleasant neighborhood(Source: WOIO)
By Sia Nyorkor and Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Fire battled a building fire Sunday morning in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The blaze broke out just after 2 a.m. at a vacant home located in the 13000 block of Kinsman Avenue.

No injuries were reported, according to a Cleveland Fire spokesperson.

The fire was found on the second floor, and spread into an area above the ceilings but below the roof, according to an email from the fire department.

The spokesperson said old insulation was burning, and the fire fight lasted through late Sunday morning.

“The material burning and challenges working in that area under the roof have made it a long fire. With no life hazard and concerns about the stability of the building, the firefighting has been slow and methodical,” the spokesperson said in an email.

The vacant building was formerly a group home, the spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,445 new COVID-19 cases
Colin Griffith
Teen boy found safe after going missing from Perry High School
Garfield Heights police generic
Driver shot by Garfield Heights officer after ramming police car
A 63-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Lorain County.
63-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash in Lorain County