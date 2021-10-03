Cleveland woman afraid for her safety after someone torches her car and home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman is devastated after her car was torched and her home also nearly set alight Wednesday.

The shocking crime was caught on camera and officials say the suspect is still on the run.

Surveillance video from the victim’s own porch camera shows the bold, brazen and dangerous crime.

Someone is captured pouring gasoline near the front door of the Gay Avenue rental home around 8:00 a.m. as the victim was sleeping.

You see even more gasoline poured on the victim’s car, and then the suspect set the car on fire.

Shanice Foster said she was sleeping on the couch feet away from the porch when she heard someone yelling fire.

She ran out of the home and over to check on her neighbors and said she’s lucky to be alive.

“I would have died, like literally died. Like for real,” Foster said. “It would have blown up my car and was right there by my steps. If I wouldn’t have woke up and it hit the gas tank, there would have been an explosion in front of the house.”

Foster believes a person familiar to her set the fire, but also believes at least two others are involved.

She said they blame her for vandalism she was never involved in.

They “accused me of busting her windows out,” Foster said. “I never did that. She said she would come by on my street and mess me up and end my life.”

Foster said she identified a possible suspect to Cleveland arson investigators.

As of Saturday afternoon, authorities said no arrest had yet been made.

Foster said she’s now scared for her personal safety.

“I’m not understanding why there’s no arrest going on? This is ridiculous,” she said. “These people are free, and they could come back at any time.”

Cleveland Fire confirms there is an investigation in the case that’s ongoing.

Foster said for now she’s sleeping in her new car at undisclosed locations and feels if investigators don’t act soon, her story could have a tragic ending.

“I shouldn’t have to live like this. Leave me alone I’m not bothering y’all,” she said. “I want to be safe – want to be able to live in my home and be safe.”

Cleveland Fire is investigating it as an aggravated arson because Foster was home at the time.

