Elyria councilman charged with solicitation of prostitution

(Elyria Police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria councilman was charged Thursday with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, said Police Chief Duane Whitely.

Councilman Mark Jessie was given a summons to appear in court at a later date, said Whitely.

Jessie was charged as the result of a sting operation by the Lorain County prosecutor’s office in conjunction with the Ohio Attorney General, Whitely said.

Elyria police assisted in the operation.

Jessie is expected to appear in court next week, according to Whitely.

Jessie provided a statement to 19 News:

“There is no excuse for any of the things that happened, and it was unquestionably the worst decision of my life,” he said. “My only option is to take responsibility, accept the consequences, try to mend relationships with family and friends and move forward.”

“I don’t want this lapse in judgment to define me in the coming weeks, months and years,” Jessie added. “I hope to earn back the trust of family, friends, constituents and colleagues.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

