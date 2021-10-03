2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Wet but mild start to the new week

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Occasional showers and possible thunder will be the chief features in today’s weather along with highs in the low to mid 70s.

On and off rain tonight will include lows in the low to mid 60s.

More periods of showers and possible thunder can be expected on Monday along with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday features mainly cloudy skies with highs again in the low to mid 70s.

