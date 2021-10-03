2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio BCI investigates Garfield Heights officer-involved shooting

By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Police Department on Sunday requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

A spokesperson for Ohio BCI said no officers were injured in the incident.

The request for Ohio BCI to investigate came early Sunday morning, the spokesperson said.

Ohio BCI said their investigation is active and ongoing.

19 News has reached out to Garfield Heights Police Department for more information. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

