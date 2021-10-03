2 Strong 4 Bullies
Solon High School locked down after gun rumors

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There was a “limited lockdown” at Solon High School Thursday after police received a report that a bullet was found in a gym locker and that a rumor was circulating that a gun was on school grounds.

Officers arrived at Solon High School on Inwood Drive around 10:20 a.m. and coordinated with school staff to respond to the possible threat, according to a police media release.

The school was under “limited lockdown” while authorities searched student backpacks, lockers, and other common areas of the school, the release said.

Entry and exit from the building were also limited.

No weapon was found, according to police.

About 23 Solon police officers along with explosive detection K-9 teams trained to also detect weapons responded to the school as did K-9 teams from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, and police from Kent and Cleveland state universities, the release said.

The Chagrin Valley Dispatch/ Valley Enforcement Group drone team searched the exterior.

The lockdown began shortly after police arrived and was lifted before dismissal at 2:55 p.m., according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

