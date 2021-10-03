Teen boy missing after leaving Perry High School Homecoming

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy who went missing from Perry High School Homecoming.

According to a Facebook post shared by the high school, Colin Griffith was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday as he walked away from Homecoming.

The sheriff’s office said it’s believed Griffith walked southbound on Center Road in Perry Village after he left.

The photo below shows the outfit Griffith was last seen wearing.

Contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 440-350-2794 if you see Colin Griffith or know his location.

