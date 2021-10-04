2 Strong 4 Bullies
48-year-old fatally shot in Akron residence

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head at an Akron residence Saturday.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Dayton Street, according to an Akron police media release.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, died at the scene, police said.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

Detectives are investigating, but the police did not release any suspect information.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or reach out to the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Tipsters can also text TIPSCO at 274637

Callers can remain anonymous.

