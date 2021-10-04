2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bloody knife found under mattress following stabbing at Cleveland group home

Source: WBRC
Source: WBRC((Source: WBRC))
By Misty Stiver
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Cleveland man is facing charges after police say he stabbed a group home resident early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a duplex on the 1500 block of East 84th Street shortly after midnight and found what appeared to be blood on the front porch of the home, according to a police report.

The 44-year-old victim had been driven to the hospital by relatives, where he was interviewed by police.

The victim said he and suspect got into a fight on the front porch after he tried to talk to the suspect “about him causing a commotion”.

He said a “mutual fight” began, then he saw the suspect had a knife and realized that he was bleeding.

The victim told an officer hit the suspect with a chair “to keep him away from him”.

When officers found the suspect inside the residence, which is used as a group home, they saw that he had blood on his arms.

According to police, the suspect said he was not aware that he had blood on himself and denied that there had been a physical altercation between him and the victim.

A detective later discovered a bloody pocket knife under a mattress in the suspect’s room.

The suspect admitted to using the same knife during the fight, according to the police report.

He was arrested and transported to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Iron Jailen Cannon (Source: Family)
3 suspects linked to disappearance, murder of Akron man Iron Cannon expected to change plea
Paul Churchill (Source: Lorain County Sheriff)
Lorain man convicted of hiding camera in his bathroom, recording multiple people
Kevin Frederick (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Owner of North Olmsted’s Artist for a Day indicted on additional counts of gross sexual imposition
Over 160 caught in Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting, including arrests in Portage and Summit counties