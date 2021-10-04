Bloody knife found under mattress following stabbing at Cleveland group home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Cleveland man is facing charges after police say he stabbed a group home resident early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a duplex on the 1500 block of East 84th Street shortly after midnight and found what appeared to be blood on the front porch of the home, according to a police report.

The 44-year-old victim had been driven to the hospital by relatives, where he was interviewed by police.

The victim said he and suspect got into a fight on the front porch after he tried to talk to the suspect “about him causing a commotion”.

He said a “mutual fight” began, then he saw the suspect had a knife and realized that he was bleeding.

The victim told an officer hit the suspect with a chair “to keep him away from him”.

When officers found the suspect inside the residence, which is used as a group home, they saw that he had blood on his arms.

According to police, the suspect said he was not aware that he had blood on himself and denied that there had been a physical altercation between him and the victim.

A detective later discovered a bloody pocket knife under a mattress in the suspect’s room.

The suspect admitted to using the same knife during the fight, according to the police report.

He was arrested and transported to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

