2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Car crashes then catches fire in Akron after driver is fatally shot

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday in the 500 block of Fuller Street.

Officers were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m., according to an Akron police media release.

When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the man was traveling eastbound on Fuller Street when an unknown number of suspects began shooting at him, the release said.

After the victim was shot, the vehicle he was driving struck a tree and caught fire.

Officers removed him from the car, and he was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital by ambulance, police said.

He died at the hospital.

When authorities canvased the scene, they discovered that a home in the block where the man was killed was also hit by gunfire.

Officers say they recovered a handgun and numerous shell casings at the scene.

They did not say who the gun belonged to.

As of Sunday evening, no arrests had been made, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

2 suspects linked to disappearance, murder of Akron man Iron Cannon change plea in case
2 suspects linked to disappearance, murder of Akron man Iron Cannon change plea in case
Iron Jailen Cannon (Source: Family)
2 suspects linked to disappearance, murder of Akron man Iron Cannon change plea in case
This photo provided by Jeopardy Productions Inc. shows “Jeopardy!” contestant Matt Amodio’s...
Northeast Ohioan is second in Jeopardy wins
Want a copy of your driver’s license? You don’t have to go to the BMV anymore