Car crashes then catches fire in Akron after driver is fatally shot

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday in the 500 block of Fuller Street.

Officers were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m., according to an Akron police media release.

When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the man was traveling eastbound on Fuller Street when an unknown number of suspects began shooting at him, the release said.

After the victim was shot, the vehicle he was driving struck a tree and caught fire.

Officers removed him from the car, and he was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital by ambulance, police said.

He died at the hospital.

When authorities canvased the scene, they discovered that a home in the block where the man was killed was also hit by gunfire.

Officers say they recovered a handgun and numerous shell casings at the scene.

They did not say who the gun belonged to.

As of Sunday evening, no arrests had been made, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

