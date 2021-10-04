2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland City Council allowing for public comment at regular meetings

This is the first time that the City Council has allowed for this.
Cleveland City Council during a meeting earlier this year. (Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you feel your voice hasn’t been hear by the Cleveland City Council, that can all change. On Monday, the City Council will allow for public comment during regular meetings for the first time in 90 years.

This change in policy, starting October 4th, was approved by the city council in August. The new rules state “any person may be heard during that portion of a regular meeting set aside for public comment”.

The public comment section will come as the 5th item on the agenda. Any resident can speak on any topic during the meetings. Registration opens Wednesday prior to the meeting at 12:00 p.m., and closes at 2:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. All wishing to speak must register online, by paper form, or by phone. The entire registration form must be completed, including stating the topic they are commenting on.

According to the council, speaking slots will be allotted by order of registration. The first 10 registrations will get the opportunity to comment for up to three minutes. No indecent or discriminatory language is allowed.

Topic at this council meeting will include American Rescue Plan Act funds, and a discussion of various ordinances. All meeting can be watched live here.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

