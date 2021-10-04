2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph Russo dies unexpectedly

Judge Joseph Russo
(Source: Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph Russo died Saturday, Oct. 2 at the age of 59.

Court officials said Judge Russo passed away unexpectedly. His cause of death has not been released.

“Joe Russo has been my colleague on the Bench for 12 years, and his loss will be felt by the legal community and the citizens of Cuyahoga County,” says Administrative and Presiding Judge Brendan J. Sheehan. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Judge Russo’s family and friends.”

Judge Russo joined Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in January 1991.

He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and Case Western Reserve University.

Judge Russo received his law degree in 1991 from the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

His colleague, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy McDonnell, passed away on Sept. 28.

“Judge McDonnell was a trailblazer, serving as our Court’s first female Administrative and Presiding Judge from 2006-2009. Her nearly 25 years on the Bench were distinguished, and she brought compassion and caring to her role as a Judge,” the court said.

The Ohio Supreme Court will appoint visiting judges for both positions, until replacements are named by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

