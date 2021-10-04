2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts man accused in Canton deadly drive-by shooting

Javier Blood (Source: Stark County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Grand Jury indicted the shooter accused in a fatal drive-by shooting of a 65-year-old woman.

Javier Blood was indicted on a number of charges; including, murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Canton police said Jenny Norris was shot and killed while standing outside her home in the 100 block of Belden Ave. S.E. around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Canton Police Captain Dave Davis said it was unclear if it was Norris who was targeted or someone else, but it is clear to police that the occupants of the vehicle had a target.

Blood will be arraigned on Oct. 8.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

