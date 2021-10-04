Health experts give update on COVID-19 as Ohio’s $2 million scholarships lottery begins

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will give an update about COVID-19 on Monday morning.

Dr. Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Kamilah Dixon-Shambley, of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and Dr. Lisa Egbert, with the Ohio State Medical Association, for 10:30 a.m. remarks.

Both health experts specialize in OB-GYN studies.

The Ohio Department of Health’s briefing came on the day the state’s scholarship incentives program launched for vaccinated individuals between the ages of 5 and 25 years old.

A total of five $100,000 scholarships and 150 $10,000 grants will be awarded during the campaign, according to Dr. Vanderhoff.

