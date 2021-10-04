2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Mild and unsettled much of this week with rounds of showers and storms

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:52 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fairly humid air mass is in place today. Widespread cloud cover. Low pressure located near the Toledo area. this system will slowly track across western Ohio today. Showers and storms will be in the area today. The better risk in the afternoon. The slow moving nature to this rain could cause local heavy rain amounts. High temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. More scattered showers and storms this evening. We only drop to around 60 degrees overnight. The risk of rain goes down tomorrow, but we still have to include scattered showers storms. The better threat the first half of the day. Moisture continues to stream into Ohio on Wednesday. Expect a humid day and warm. Afternoon temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. Scattered afternoon showers and storms develop.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

On and off rain tonight will include lows in the low to mid-60s.
Northeast Ohio weather: Wet but mild start to the week
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/3/2021
After making it to 77 degrees Saturday afternoon, changes come as a cold front makes its way...
Northeast Ohio weather: Unsettled pattern returns; scattered storms around to end the weekend
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/2/2021