Northeast Ohio Weather: Mild and unsettled much of this week with rounds of showers and storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fairly humid air mass is in place today. Widespread cloud cover. Low pressure located near the Toledo area. this system will slowly track across western Ohio today. Showers and storms will be in the area today. The better risk in the afternoon. The slow moving nature to this rain could cause local heavy rain amounts. High temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. More scattered showers and storms this evening. We only drop to around 60 degrees overnight. The risk of rain goes down tomorrow, but we still have to include scattered showers storms. The better threat the first half of the day. Moisture continues to stream into Ohio on Wednesday. Expect a humid day and warm. Afternoon temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. Scattered afternoon showers and storms develop.

