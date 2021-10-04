2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Warm and humid this week with more opportunities for rain

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:52 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While much of last week was quite Fall-like, we’ll be back to late-Summer this week.

Expect highs in the 70s each day through the weekend.

Some spots may hit 80 degrees Wednesday and Sunday.

Humidity levels will also be much higher this week, especially through Friday.

While the week won’t be a washout, there will be more opportunities for showers and storms this week.

A few hit or miss showers will be around tonight, but not everyone will see rain.

At this time, Tuesday is looking mainly dry.

Late-day showers and storms are on the docket for Wednesday and Thursday.

Scattered storms are also possible on Friday.

If you’re already thinking about the weekend, plan for a few showers on Saturday.

Sunday will be dry with highs near 80 degrees.

