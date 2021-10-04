Northeast Ohioan is second in Jeopardy wins

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio doctoral student has more Jeopardy wins than anyone except Ken Jennings.

Matt Amodio notched his 33rd victory on Monday, according to the beloved trivia show.

Jennings remains in the number one spot with a total 74 wins.

“Ken’s always been the face of JEOPARDY! to me, so when I think of Jeopardy, I think of him,” said Amodio. “To be right behind him is a surreal experience.”

