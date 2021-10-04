2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohioan is second in Jeopardy wins

This photo provided by Jeopardy Productions Inc. shows “Jeopardy!” contestant Matt Amodio’s...
This photo provided by Jeopardy Productions Inc. shows “Jeopardy!” contestant Matt Amodio’s after his total win amount was announced, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Amodio, a fifth-year computer science Ph.D student at Yale University, won $48,800 for his 28th victory, bringing his total winnings to $1,004,001. (Jeopardy Productions Inc. via AP)(AP)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio doctoral student has more Jeopardy wins than anyone except Ken Jennings.

Matt Amodio notched his 33rd victory on Monday, according to the beloved trivia show.

Jennings remains in the number one spot with a total 74 wins.

“Ken’s always been the face of JEOPARDY! to me, so when I think of Jeopardy, I think of him,” said Amodio. “To be right behind him is a surreal experience.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

