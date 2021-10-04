2 Strong 4 Bullies
Over 160 caught in Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting, including arrests in Portage and Summit counties

By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 160 people were recently arrested in Ohio during a statewide human trafficking sting.

Several arrests were made in Portage and Summit Counties, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who detailed results of the operation during remarks on Monday morning.

Suspects taken into custody during the “Ohio Knows” operation include a firefighter, a city council member, a teacher, and a man who arrived with a 2-year-old child in his vehicle.

Three of the men who were arrested thought they arranged to have sex with minors, Yost said.

“It’s in every county. It’s in every town. This is happening all over Ohio,” Yost described. “Poor neighborhoods, rich neighborhoods, educated, uneducated, Black, white, it doesn’t matter. It happens everywhere.”

Officials said it was Ohio’s largest anti-human trafficking operation in the state’s history.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

