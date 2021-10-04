Owner of North Olmsted’s Artist for a Day indicted on additional counts of gross sexual imposition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Olmsted business owner accused of sexually assaulting some of his female employees, was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on additional criminal charges.

Kevin Frederick owns Artist for a Day in the 28000 block of Lorain Road.

Frederick was just indicted on 17 new counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of sexual imposition.

He will be arraigned on the new charges on Oct. 21.

In July, Frederick was indicted on seven counts of gross sexual imposition.

North Olmsted police said Frederick assaulted the employees by pinching and smacking their buttocks as a form of punishment for something they did wrong at work. This was done over the victim’s clothing.

Frederick remains out on bond.

The investigation began in January 2021 when the victims reported the alleged abuse to police.

Anyone else who feels they were a victim while working at Artist for a Day should call North Olmsted detectives at 440-777-3535.

