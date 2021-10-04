2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Owner of North Olmsted’s Artist for a Day indicted on additional counts of gross sexual imposition

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Olmsted business owner accused of sexually assaulting some of his female employees, was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on additional criminal charges.

Kevin Frederick owns Artist for a Day in the 28000 block of Lorain Road.

Frederick was just indicted on 17 new counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of sexual imposition.

He will be arraigned on the new charges on Oct. 21.

In July, Frederick was indicted on seven counts of gross sexual imposition.

North Olmsted police said Frederick assaulted the employees by pinching and smacking their buttocks as a form of punishment for something they did wrong at work. This was done over the victim’s clothing.

Frederick remains out on bond.

The investigation began in January 2021 when the victims reported the alleged abuse to police.

Anyone else who feels they were a victim while working at Artist for a Day should call North Olmsted detectives at 440-777-3535.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Over 160 caught in Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting, including arrests in Portage and Summit counties
COVID-19 vaccine incentives: Registration begins for Ohio’s $2 million scholarships lottery
Judge Joseph Russo
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph Russo dies unexpectedly
Javier Blood (Source: Stark County Sheriff)
Grand jury indicts man accused in Canton deadly drive-by shooting