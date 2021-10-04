2 Strong 4 Bullies
Painesville woman drives drunk, crashes into Mentor cruiser, police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old Painesville woman is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a Mentor police cruiser on SR-2 westbound early Monday morning.

Mentor police said the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on SR-2 westbound, west of Center Street.

According to officers, Nikkia Kostner was driving in the center lane westbound in a 2014 Kia Sorento, when she hit one of four police cruisers parked in the two right lanes for an unrelated OVI accident investigation.

The impact pushed one cruiser into the driver’s side door of a second police cruiser.

Kostner then drove into the center median wall, said police.

The police cruisers were unoccupied and no officers were injured.

Kostner suffered minor injuries.

She is charged with OVI, OVI over specified limits, duties upon approach of law enforcement and failure to control.

The highway was closed for about an hour after the accident.

