Remembering life of one of University of Akron students killed off-campus by gun violence

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A community came together Sunday to honor the life of a young college student killed by gun violence.

Maya Noelle McFetridge, 18, was a spirited and artistic student at The University of Akron, who survived a life-threatening car accident in March, according to her brother Owen.

In September she became an innocent victim of a gunman’s bullet.

McFetridge was one of two people shot and killed near the University of Akron after attending an off-campus party.

A third person was shot but is expected to recover.

On Sunday, dozens of people came out to Grace Church on Pearl Road in Middleburg Heights to honor the life and untimely death of McFetridge.

The community came out and wrapped its arms around her parents and siblings.

While her oldest brother Owen spoke about the young woman’s strength, love for others and impact.

“I am proud of the extraordinary contribution my sister gave in her very short life,” she said. “Her memory will live on forever and we are the ones to carry on her legacy of helping others follow their dreams and prosper.”

Friends say McFetridge had a huge and colorful personality and accomplished a lifetime in 18 years.

“She did a lot of travel, she went on a Bahamas mission trip with our church, a youth mission’s trip,” said Jonathan Schaeffer, the pastor at Grace Church. “She went on a student trip to China. She just was this adventuresome person who did all of this by the time she was just 18-years-old.”

Tina Byers who retired from the Berea City School District said McFetridge had a huge heart and a spirit that was infectious.

“What I remember about her is her artistic side,” Byers said. “She was very artistic and just a very nice and warm young lady that just loved all people.”

At this point, there have been no arrests in the case that happened in the area of Kling and Wheeler Streets.

Akron Police detectives believe the gunfire erupted over a street fight, and McFetridge and the two others shot were just innocent victims.

McFetridge was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

A second victim, Alexander James Beasley, died days later.

If you have any information that could lead to arrests in this case call Akron Police detectives or Summit County Crime Stoppers.

